Sunday Sauce

Grapeseed oil, for searing the meat

½ lb. Italian sausage

½ rack pork spare ribs

6-8 meatballs (recipe below)

4 garlic cloves, smashed

2 cups yellow onion, diced small

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup white wine

2 28-oz cans San Marzano tomatoes, crushed, tough cores removed and discarded,

2 bay leafs

4-5 black peppercorns

pinch dried oregano

pinch chili flake

1-2 sprigs fresh basil

For serving:

spaghetti

freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat a generous drizzle of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or cast iron pan. Working in batches, sear the sausages and ribs on all sides, then remove to a tray once seared. You can cook the meatballs in a 375˚F oven for 25 minutes, or you can sear them in the pan, all over, then place on a sheet pan in the oven for 12-15 minutes.

Once the meat is seared, lower the temperature to medium. Add the onion and garlic, cook until translucent. If the pan seems dry you can add a drizzle of oil to cook the onions. Add the tomato paste and cook through, about 3-4 minutes. Add the white wine. Allow to reduce for a moment then add the crushed tomatoes. Tie the peppercorns and bay leaf in a sachet using cheesecloth and kitchen twine; add the sachet to the pot. Add the seared meat and pour juices from the tray into the pot, the precooked meatballs along with the oregano and chili flake. Season with a generous pinch of salt and allow to cook on a low simmer for 2-3 hours covered, stirring occasionally. The ribs should be tender enough that the bones easily fall away. Taste for seasoning, add the basil and continue cooking for another 30-45 minutes, uncovered.

Serve a generous amount of gravy (sauce) over spaghetti and top with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

My favorite meatball recipe:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

⅓ pound ground pork

⅓ pound ground beef

⅓ pound ground veal

½ cup Italian bread crumbs

2 eggs

¼ cup finely grated parmesan, if desired

6 inch piece of dry bread (crusts removed) soaked in ¼ cup milk

2 tablespoons ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons basil, chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

salt and pepper

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat, add the onion and garlic and sweat until soft and transparent. Remove from the pan and allow to cool.

Combine the rest of the ingredients including the cooked garlic and onion in a large bowl, mix until well combined. Season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Roll the mixture into large 1½ -2 inch balls.