Coconut Cream Pie In A Jar

For the Coconut Custard

1½ cups full-fat coconut milk

1½ cups half-and-half

¾ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

5 egg yolks

4 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons butter

1½ teaspoons vanilla

Combine the coconut milk, half-and-half, sugar and salt in a saucepan. Whisk together the egg yolks and cornstarch in a medium, heatproof bowl. Heat the milk mixture over medium heat until simmering, stirring, to help the sugar dissolve and keep the milk from scalding. Slowly temper the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks. Once tempered, transfer the mixture back into the pot and cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens and becomes nappe. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a clean bowl. Stir in the vanilla and butter. Cover the top of the pudding with plastic wrap, making sure the plastic is directly touching the pudding. Refrigerate until set, about 1-2 hours.

For serving:

crumbled shortbread cookies

whipped Cream

toasted coconut flakes

jars for serving

Place as much crumbled shortbread cookies down into the jar as desired. Top with some of the chilled coconut pudding. Top with whipped cream and toasted coconut.