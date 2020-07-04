Farro & Corn Salad
4 cups cooked farro, prepared according to package instructions, room temperature or chilled
1 cup fresh corn kernels (from about 1 large ear of corn)
1 cup English cucumber, diced small
1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup radishs, ends trimmed, diced small
1 bunch scallions, white and light green portions, sliced thin
¼ cup parsley, chopped
1 sprig rosemary, chopped fine
juice from 1-2 lemons
salt, to taste
Mix together the farro, vegetables and herbs. Season with the juice form half a lemon, a drizzle of olive oil and a large pinch of salt. Mix and taste for seasoning. Adjust as desired, adding more lemon juice, oil or salt slowly and tasting again.