Farro & Corn Salad

4 cups cooked farro, prepared according to package instructions, room temperature or chilled

1 cup fresh corn kernels (from about 1 large ear of corn)

1 cup English cucumber, diced small

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup radishs, ends trimmed, diced small

1 bunch scallions, white and light green portions, sliced thin

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 sprig rosemary, chopped fine

juice from 1-2 lemons

salt, to taste

Mix together the farro, vegetables and herbs. Season with the juice form half a lemon, a drizzle of olive oil and a large pinch of salt. Mix and taste for seasoning. Adjust as desired, adding more lemon juice, oil or salt slowly and tasting again.