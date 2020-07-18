Braised Chicken Thighs with Pizza Spices - Serves 4

8 chicken thighs

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup Spanish onion, small dice

1 cup seeded, diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon minced shallot

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup of your favorite tomato sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

1½ teaspoons dried oregano

4 whole pepperoncini from a jar, drained of brine

Kosher salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Season the chicken thighs with salt and dredge them in the flour, shaking off any excess flour. Add the thighs to the pan, skin-side down, and cook until golden, about 10-12 minutes. Transfer the thighs to a large plate, and set aside. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of the oil in the pan.

Lower the heat to medium-low, add the onions, peppers, and shallot, and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned 5-6 minutes. Add the wine and cook until the liquid reduces by half, about 4 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic, pepper flakes, parsley, and oregano, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

Return the chicken to the pan, skin-side up, and spoon the sauce over it. Add the pepperoncini, and season with salt and black pepper. Cover the pan, transfer it to the oven, and braise until the chicken is cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes.

To serve, put 2 thighs each on 4 dinner plates and top with some sauce.