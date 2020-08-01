Mixed Stone Fruit & Biscuit Top Cobbler

For the filling

1 pound pitted cherries

1 pound stone fruit, pitted and cut into 1-jnch chunks

juice from a small lemon

1 cup sugar

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1½ ounces tapioca starch / flour

Mix together all ingredients. Transfer to baking dish and let sit while you make the biscuits.

For the topping

10 ounces (about 2 cups) self-rising flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

pinch salt

10 ounces (about 1¼ cups) heavy cream, plus more for brushing

turbinado sugar for brushing

Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat oven to 400°F.

Whisk together flour, granulated sugar and the pinch of salt. Stirring with a wooden spoon, drizzle in cream. Stir until a lumpy dough is formed. Do not over mix.

Lightly flour your work surface. Roll the dough out to about ½-inch thick. Fold the dough in thirds and roll out again. Using a biscuit cutter, cut 8-10 circles out of the dough. Transfer the biscuits to your cobbler. Brush with cream, sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Bake until the biscuits are golden brown and the cobbler filling is bubbling throughout. Allow to cool before serving.