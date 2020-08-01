Savory Salad with Peaches, Peanuts & Jalapeno Honey Lime Dressing

3 peaches, cut in half, pitted

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon brown sugar

kosher salt

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Place the peaches, cut side up, over a roasting rack on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the peaches with the brown sugar and a pinch of salt. Drizzle over the melted butter. Roast for 5-6 minutes to soften the peaches.

To build the salad

1 bunch kale, finely chopped

¾ cup salted roasted peanuts, crushed

½ cup shaved red onion, rinsed in ice water and drained

honey lime vinaigrette, to taste

Toss together the kale, peanuts and red onion, dress with as much as the vinaigrette as desired. Serve topped with the roasted peaches.

Jalapeno Honey Lime Vinaigrette:

3 Jalapeños, seeds and veins removed and chopped (keep some seeds if you want it spicy)

juice of 3 Limes

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup olive oil or grapeseed oil

Puree the jalapenos, lime juice, honey and salt. When smooth, in a slow steady stream add the oil (with the blender on). The vinaigrette should thicken up a little taste for salt.