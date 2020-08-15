Beer Can Chicken with Honey Sauce

1 whole chicken, rinsed and patter dry

1 can of your favorite beer

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3-4 tablespoons melted butter

Adjust your oven rack to accommodate the height of the chicken. Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

For easy clean up, line a rimmed baking sheet with tin foil. Pour out about ⅓ of the beer from your can, reserve for the sauce.

Mix together the dry spices and brush the chicken all over with the melted butter. Generously season the chicken inside and out with the spice mixture. Place the beer can on the baking sheet. Place the chicken cavity over the beer can so the chicken is balanced and its legs are just touching the pan. Roast for 60 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165˚F and the juices run clear. Allow the chicken to cool for several minutes before removing it carefully from the beer can.

Beer Honey Sauce

1 small shallot, minced

Beer, reserved from baking the chicken, (I used about ¼ cup)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon soy

Combine the shallot, beer, mustard and honey; reduce over low heat until reduced about ¾ of the way down; add the soy and a little of the cooking juices from the cooking pan after the chicken is removed (about 2 tablespoons); serve with the chicken