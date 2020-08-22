Empanada Cuban Sandwich

empanada shells (for baking, not frying)

¼ lb of your favorite ham from the deli (we used honey maple), sliced about ¼-inch thick

6-8 slices Swiss cheese, sliced thin, cut into 2-inch X 1-inch rectangles

2 cups roasted pork, shredded (can be purchased or leftover from dinner the night before)

1 cup dill pickles

½ cup yellow mustard

Cut the ham into thin strips about 2-inches long before building your empanadas. Preheat your oven to 425˚F. For each empanada, place a large dot (about ½ teaspoon) of yellow mustard just off center towards the bottom of the shell. Top with 1 square of Swiss cheese, a dill pickle, a heaping spoon of roasted pork and some of the ham strips. Fold the empanada in half and seal with a fork. Transfer the empanadas to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown all over.