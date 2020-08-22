Pork Belly Cuban Sandwich

Pork Belly

1 pork belly

Cure for belly:

¼ cup fennel seeds

¼ cup cumin seeds

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

8 teaspoons black peppercorns

4 pieces cinnamon sticks

1 cup salt

2/3 cup sugar

Mix together all ingredients for the belly and cure for 2 days.

Cooking the belly

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups yellow onion, ¼-inch diced

2 cups carrots, peeled, ¼-inch diced

2 cups celery, ¼-inch diced

2 oranges, cut in half

chicken broth, as needed

Preheat oven to 325˚F. Place the cured pork belly in a large braising pan, add the onions, carrots and celery. Squeeze the orange juice into the pan and add the orange halves. Add enough chicken broth to cover 2/3 of the way up the belly. Cover the pan with aluminum foil. Cook until very tender, about 4-5 hours. Remove the belly from the pan, cool completely or overnight, then slice about ½-inch thick.

Pickled mustard aioli

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

¼ cup pickled mustard seeds

Mix all together.

For the Sandwich

cuban bread, cut into 7-inch rolls, cut open lengthwise

3-4 slices pork belly

4 very, very thin slices Jamon Serrano ham or prosciutto

4 Swiss cheese thin slices

4-6 bread & butter pickle rounds

2 tablespoons pickled mustard aioli

room temperature butter, for toasting

aluminum foil

parchment paper

Assembly:

Sear the pork belly slices until golden and crispy. Spread some of the aioli on both cut sides of bread.

Top one side with the seared pork belly, Jamon Serrano, Swiss cheese then pickles. Close the sandwich then brush the outside with the butter. Layer a piece of parchment paper over a piece of aluminum foil. Wrap the sandwich so the foil is on the outside. Press on a hot griddle until warm and toasty on both sides. Unwrap and serve.