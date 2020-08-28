Nectarine Panzanella

4 cups day old ciabatta or baguette, torn into small ½-1 inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, smashed

2 nectarines or peaches, nice and ripe, cut up in ¾-1 inch chunks

1-2 ripe beefsteak or 4 ripe plum tomatoes, cut up in ¾-1 inch pieces

1 tablespoon pickled shallots

¼ cup torn basil leaves

¼ cup torn mint leaves

1 large ball burrata cheese or soft mozzarella cheese

Red wine vinaigrette, recipe follows

In a bowl, toss the bread with the olive oil, smashed garlic clove a big pinch of salt and black pepper until well combined. Bake on a baking sheet, lined with parchment paper, at 400 degrees until golden brown and very crispy, about 10-15 minutes. Allow to cool.

In a large bowl, mix together the toasted bread, stone fruit, tomatoes, pickled shallots, and torn herbs. Season with a pinch of salt and dress with as much red wine vinaigrette as desired. Toss to combine well. Serve with pieces of the cheese on top.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1½ tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flakes

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Whisk together the olive oil and red wine vinegar, season with a big pinch of kosher salt and a pinch of black pepper. Taste for seasoning, re-season if necessary.

Pickled Shallots

4 shallots sliced ¼-inch thin placed in a small bowl over a bowl of ice and water

1 cup cider vinegar

½ cup water

1½ tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 peppercorns

1 bay leaf