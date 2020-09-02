Rice Pudding
½ cup golden raisins
orange rind from half an orange
1 star anise
2 cups cooked Jasmine rice (day old is best)
1½ cups milk
1½ cups cream
⅓ cup sugar
1 egg yolk
cinnamon, for sprinkling over the top
Bring ½ cup water to a simmer with the orange rind and star anise. Add the raisins and remove from the heat.
Combine ½ the milk and all of the heavy cream and sugar in a small pot, heat until it almost comes to a boil. In a bowl, whisk the rest of the milk and the egg yolk. Lower the heat and stir the milk/yolk mixture into the warm cream. Add the rice and keep stirring on low heat until it thickens a bit, about 6-8 minutes. Drain the raisins, remove the star anise and orange rind and add the raisins to the pudding. Top with cinnamon and serve warm, room temperature or cold.