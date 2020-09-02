Rice Pudding

½ cup golden raisins

orange rind from half an orange

1 star anise

2 cups cooked Jasmine rice (day old is best)

1½ cups milk

1½ cups cream

⅓ cup sugar

1 egg yolk

cinnamon, for sprinkling over the top

Bring ½ cup water to a simmer with the orange rind and star anise. Add the raisins and remove from the heat.

Combine ½ the milk and all of the heavy cream and sugar in a small pot, heat until it almost comes to a boil. In a bowl, whisk the rest of the milk and the egg yolk. Lower the heat and stir the milk/yolk mixture into the warm cream. Add the rice and keep stirring on low heat until it thickens a bit, about 6-8 minutes. Drain the raisins, remove the star anise and orange rind and add the raisins to the pudding. Top with cinnamon and serve warm, room temperature or cold.