Grilled Pound Cake with Berries

1 purchased pound cake, sliced into about 6 slices

2 pints of your favorite berries

juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon sugar

Combine the berries; spray a little oil on the pound cake slices; grill over medium heat; allow the cake to warm thorough on both sides; top with berries and whipped cream.

Homemade Chocolate Sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ cup chocolate chips

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup Warmed milk, if needed

In a small saucepan, warm the cream. Add the cocoa and sugar stirring; when the cocoa powder melts, add the chocolate; remove from heat, stirring. When the chips melt, add the butter and if you want the sauce a little thinner, add milk little by little until your desired consistency.