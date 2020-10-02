Peach Confiture

2¼ pounds peaches or your favorite stone fruit

1 vanilla bean, split and scraped

400 grams sugar

Wash and dry the stone fruit. Cut the fruit in half, remove and discard the pits. If the fruit is larger than an orange, cut into 1/6ths. If using smaller fruit cut into quarters. You’ll need a heavy pot with a lid that’s not too deep and has a good amount of surface area. Add the sugar and vanilla bean to the pot. Nestle the fruit, cut side up in the pan on top of the sugar. Cover and cook over very low heat for 2 hours. The sugar will melt into a deep golden sauce and the fruit will be very soft. If a small amount of the sugar turns to gel on a cold plate, the jam is done.