Chocolate Chip Cookies 1 cup (225 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup (150 grams) granulated white sugar ¾ cup (160 grams) firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature 1½ teaspoons (6 grams) pure vanilla extract

OR

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

2¼ cups (295 grams) gluten free flour mix 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1½ cups (270 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375˚F, place the oven rack in the center of the oven. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter until smooth.

Add the sugars and vanilla extract, beat until fluffy (about 1-2 minutes). Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour with the baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients, and chocolate chips, to the egg mixture and beat just until incorporated. Refrigerate the dough for 30-60 minutes or until firm.

Scoop cookies onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them several inches apart (the gluten free flour will spread a bit more than traditional AP flour). If scooping large cookies, lightly flatten each ball. Bake about 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown around the edges but the centers will still be a little soft. Allow to cool for several minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Makes about 18-20 large cookies.