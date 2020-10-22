Mandarin Orange “Pumpkins

8-10 Mandarins or tangerines
Your favorite JELL-O
Mint sprigs
Remove the inside of the citrus, also remove the top part with a paring knife; stick a sprig of mint on the top and fill the hallow citrus with JELL-O; place in the refrigerator to set.
