82ºF

SoFlo Taste

Mandarin Orange Pumpkins

Tags: SoFlo Recipes
Mandarin Orange “Pumpkins
Mandarin Orange “Pumpkins (WPLG, INC.)

8-10 Mandarins or tangerines

Your favorite JELL-O

Mint sprigs

Remove the inside of the citrus, also remove the top part with a paring knife; stick a sprig of mint on the top and fill the hallow citrus with JELL-O; place in the refrigerator to set.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.