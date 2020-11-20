Chimichurri Turkey Legs

Green chimichurri marinade:

2 bunches curly parsley leaves, rinsed well and dried

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon red chili flake

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1½ cups blended oil

2 turkey legs & thighs

To make the marinade:

Place all ingredients except oil and turkey legs in a food processor. Drizzle in the oil as the food processor is running. Transfer the marinade to a large plastic bag (2 gallon size is best) add the legs. Seal the bag well, turn over a few times to evenly coat the turkey legs in the marinade. If you don’t have very large bags, you may need to divide the legs and marinade in 2 different bags. Marinate overnight.

For cooking the turkey legs:

1 large yellow onion, cut into ½-inch pieces

2 large carrots, peeled, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 ribs celery, cut into ½ inch pieces

½ cup white wine

4 cups turkey stock or chicken stock (if purchasing, use unsalted)

To cook the turkey legs:

Preheat your oven to 350˚F.

Place the onions, carrots and celery into a roasting pan. Add the marinated turkey legs. do not rinse off the legs, just discard any excess marinade in the bag. Add the white wine and enough stock to come ¼ of the way up the legs. Roast until the legs reach an internal temperature of 175˚F, about 2-3 hours, depending on the size of your turkey legs.