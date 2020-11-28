Thanksgiving Leftovers Quiche

The filling:

5 eggs

400 grams heavy cream or half & half

150 grams leftover gravy, gently warmed

½ cup roasted Brussels sprouts, cut small (or whatever roasted veggies you have leftover)

½ cup leftover stuffing, crumbed into small pieces

½-1 cup (up to you!) leftover roasted turkey, chopped

½ cup shredded cheese (jack/cheddar blend is my favorite)

pinch ground nutmeg

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

prepared par-baked pie crust, recipe below

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Whisk together the eggs and the cream or half & half. Whisk in the gravy and remaining filling ingredients. Season with a pinch of nutmeg, a generous pinch of salt (depending on how seasoned your filling ingredients are) and a crack or two of black pepper). Mix together. Transfer the filling to your prepared pie shell. Bake the quiche until the edges are set but it still jiggles a little in the center, about 30 to 40 minutes. Remove and allow to cool for at least 20 minutes before slicing.

The pie crust:

175 grams all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup (113 grams) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, placed in the freezer for 15 minutes

4-6 tablespoons icy water (plus 1 cup of water in the freezer for 20 minutes before making the dough)

In a food processor, place the flour and salt, pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and pulse in short bursts, until the mixture is crumbly (resembles coarse meal). The butter should be in pea-sized pieces. Add 2-3 tablespoons of the water into the food processor while pulsing the mixture. The dough is done when it holds together when pinched. Add more water, a tablespoon at a time, as needed until the dough comes together. Tip out onto a lightly flour surface and knead a few times to bring the dough together. Shape into a flat disc. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or in the freezer for 30 minutes.

When you’re ready to roll out the dough, remove from the refrigerator or freezer and allow to sit for 10 minutes (15 minutes if the dough was in the freezer). Lightly flour your work surface and rough-out the dough. Transfer the dough to your pie plate and crimp the edges as desired. Place the pie plate into the freezer to chill for 10 minutes before baking.

While the pie dough chills, preheat you oven to the 375˚F. Remove the pie plate from the freezer and pierce the dough several times all over with a fork. Line the chilled dough with a piece of parchment paper big enough to overlap the edges by several inches. Fill the paper with dry beans, rice or pie weights. Make sure the weights are evenly distributed around the pie dish.

Bake until the edges of the crust are starting to brown, about 15-20 minutes. Remove pie from the oven and carefully lift the parchment paper (with the weights) out of the pie. Return the pie crust to the oven. For a partially baked pie crust, bake until the bottom crust is just beginning to brown, about 10-12 minutes.