Turkey Enchiladas

10-12 corn tortillas

vegetable oil for heating the shells

2 -3 cups leftover roasted turkey, julienned (cut into thin strips)

chipotle sauce, recipe below

2-3 cups shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese blend

Chipotle Sauce

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons AP flour

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon oregano

pinch cinnamon

½ teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons tomato paste

3 cups chicken stock/broth

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

In a saucepan over low heat, add the onion and garlic. Cook until soft and translucent. Add the flour and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the spices and toast, stirring, for one minute. Add the tomato paste and cook until the paste turns a deep red, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the chicken stock and cook, stirring often, until the sauce coats the back of a spoon. Add in the vinegar and season with salt. Mix the shredded/julienne turkey with the sauce. Taste for seasoning.

For serving:

pomegranate seeds

cilantro, chopped

Mexican crema

Preheat your oven to 325˚F. Lightly spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Heat ¼-inch of oil in a small skillet over medium heat.

Quickly dip a tortilla in the oil on both sides, just long enough to heat the tortilla. Transfer to a plate and continue with the remaining tortillas. Carefully (as the tortillas will be very hot) fill a tortilla with 2-3 tablespoons of the turkey mixture. Roll-up and transfer to your baking dish, seam side down. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Top with cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden. Serve warm topped with Mexican crema, cilantro and pomegranate arils.