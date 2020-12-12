Cocoa Spiced Oven-Roasted Ribs

2 racks baby back ribs

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground chipotle

1 tablespoon ground chile de arbol

½ tablespoon ground ginger

¼ tablespoon ground allspice

½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

½ cup cocoa powder

1½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup brown sugar

Combine all of the spices in a small bowl. Generously rub the ribs with the spice mixture. Wrap the ribs tightly in aluminum foil and place in the refrigerator overnight.

The following day, preheat your oven to 350˚F. Place the foil-wrapped ribs on a baking sheet and roast for 1 hour. Remove from the oven, raise the heat to 425˚F. Remove the foil on the ribs and roast on each side for 10 minutes to caramelize them.