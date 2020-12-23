Scallopini

2 pieces veal cutlets or boneless pork chops or cutlets

AP Flour, as needed to dust the meat

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup chicken stock

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon capers

juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon Italian parsley

If using pork chops, butterfly the meat ¾ of the way through, then pound to ¼-inch thickness. Lightly dust the meat with flour on both sides. Heat the olive oil and butter together in a pan until the butter begins to foam. Cook the meat on both sides until golden brown. Once golden, remove the meat and set aside. Carefully pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the stock and mustard, swirling the pan to mix the sauce. Add the capers and lemon juice, season to taste with salt and pepper. Return the meat to the pan, heat through. Top with the parsley.