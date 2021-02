My Favorite Overnight Oats

⅓ cup old fashioned oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon shredded coconut

1 tablespoon almond butter

½ cup milk (any type)

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup berries, chopped stone fruit or chopped apples

maple syrup, for serving

Mix together the oats, chia seeds, shredded coconut, almond butter, milk and cinnamon. Top with fruit before or after soaking. Drizzle with maple syrup before eating.