Fish & Chips

8 pieces thick white fish fillets (like scrod or cod), about 2-3 ounces each

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasong

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, if desired

2 bottles lager style beer

cornstarch, for dredging

oil, for frying

French fries, for serving

tartar sauce, for serving

Heat about 2½-inches of oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed pot, like a Dutch Oven, to 350˚F. Line a platter or baking sheet with paper towels.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, Old Bay, salt, and cayenne pepper, if using. Stir in the beers until the only a few lumps remain in the batter.

Working one at a time, dredge the fish fillets in the cornstarch and then dip into the batter coating each fillet completely. Carefully lower into the hot oil and fry for until golden brown and cooked through. Remove and drain on the paper towel-lined plate. Continue frying the fillets in batches or 3 to 4 at a time until all of the fish is cooked. Lightly season the fish with salt. Serve immediately with French fires and tartar sauce.