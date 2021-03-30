Glazed Carrots

2 bunches baby carrots with tops, roast whole

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon fennel seed

½ teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon caraway seed

2 cups chicken stock

salt

Scrub the baby carrots to clean them. If they are young and tender, you do not need to peel them. Trim the top to leave about ½ to 1-inch of stem on the carrot. Add the butter and carrots to the pan and shake every once in a while to ensure the whole carrot is caramelized, while you are searing the carrots season with salt and add the sugar and spices. When caramelized, add the chicken stock and allow the stock to reduce until nice and glazed. Remove the carrots and pour the glaze over the carrots.