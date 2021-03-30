photo
Toasted Orzo

1½ cups orzo

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup minced yellow onion

1 garlic clove, minced

3 cups chicken stock

zest of 1 lemon zest

½ cups sliced almonds, toasted in the oven until golden brown

¼ cup parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chives, minced

1 tablespoon dill, minced

salt and pepper, to taste

Heat the butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat until the butter is foaming. Add the onion and garlic and orzo and cook, stirring constantly, until the orzo is a deep golden brown. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the orzo is tender. If the pan becomes dry and the orzo is not cooked through yet, add a bit more stock and continue cooking, till the orzo is tender. Fold in the lemon zest, herbs and toasted nuts. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

