Toasted Orzo
1½ cups orzo
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup minced yellow onion
1 garlic clove, minced
3 cups chicken stock
zest of 1 lemon zest
½ cups sliced almonds, toasted in the oven until golden brown
¼ cup parsley, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chives, minced
1 tablespoon dill, minced
salt and pepper, to taste
Heat the butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat until the butter is foaming. Add the onion and garlic and orzo and cook, stirring constantly, until the orzo is a deep golden brown. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the orzo is tender. If the pan becomes dry and the orzo is not cooked through yet, add a bit more stock and continue cooking, till the orzo is tender. Fold in the lemon zest, herbs and toasted nuts. Season to taste with salt and pepper.