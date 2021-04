Soft Boiled Egg with Buttered Toast Points

Fill a 2-4 quart pot halfway with water. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Lower the eggs into the water (VERY CAREFULLY) and cook for 5 minutes. Remove and place directly in ice water just to allow it to be cool enough to handle. Place into an egg stand and, using a sharp paring knife, cut off the top ⅓ of the shell to reveal the egg. Serve with buttered toast points.