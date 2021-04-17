Creamed Spinach Stuffed Tomatoes

For the Creamed Spinach:

10 ounces fresh spinach

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1¼ cups milk

salt and pepper to taste

Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil and prepare a large bowl of ice water. Blanch the spinach in batches for 30-45 seconds until the leaves just begin to wilt, then transfer immediately to the ice water to cool completely. Remove the spinach from the ice water, drain well, squeezing out as much excess water as possible. Chop the spinach and set aside while you make the béchamel.

To make the béchamel, melt the butter in small pot. Add the flour and cook, stirring for 3-4 minutes. Whisk in the milk and continue cooking until the mixture thickens, but most importantly begins pulling away from the sides of the pan, about 5-6 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and fold in the chopped spinach. Set aside while you prepare the tomatoes and toasted breadcrumbs.

For the breadcrumbs:

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan, add the shallot and garlic and sauté until soft. Add the breadcrumbs and toast until golden brown. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper.

For the tomatoes:

2 large ripe beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into ¾-inch thick slices

olive oil

salt and pepper

American cheese

prepared creamed spinach

prepared toasted breadcrumbs

Preheat your oven to 400˚F or if you have a broiler, I prefer broiler method. Transfer the tomatoes slices to a baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Drizzle the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 6-8 minutes, until the tomatoes are a little golden around the edges and juicy, if using the broiler, broil until it begins turning golden on top. Remove from the oven. Carefully top each tomato slice with a spoonful of the creamed spinach, spreading it out evenly over the top. Top each tomato slice with a slice of American cheese. Put the tomatoes back in the oven until the cheese melts and begins turning golden (its the same method wether you are using the 400˚F oven or broil method.) Remove, top each slice with breadcrumbs and serve immediately.