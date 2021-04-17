Fresh Tomato Pasta

2½ cups cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

½ pound spaghetti

1 teaspoon capers

¼ cup picked mint leaves, torn into small pieces

¼ cup picked basil leaves, torn into small pieces

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

freshly grated parmesan for serving

good quality extra virgin olive oil, for serving

Toss the cherry tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow to macerate for about 15- 20 minutes.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the pasta and cook, according to package directions, until al dente. As the pasta cooks, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the tomatoes and cook for 1-2 minutes until they begin to sizzle. Add 4 ounces of the pasta cooking water, shaking the pan to emulsify the sauce. Add the pasta, capers and herbs, toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. To serve top with freshly grated parmesan and a drizzle of really good extra virgin olive oil.