Beef Carpaccio

1 small filet mignon (4-5 ounces)

Plastic wrap

For serving:

Arugula

Good quality parmesan, peeled into strips using a vegetable peeler

olive oil

lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Maldon sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

toast points, recipe below

Pat the filet dry with paper towels. Tightly wrap the filet in plastic wrap, forming the meat into a cylinder shape as best as you can. Place the filet in your freezer for about 30 minutes. Remove from the freezer and immediately slice as thinly as possible. Arrange the meat between two lightly-oiled plastic bags or parchment paper and gently pound with a meat pounder until everything is the same thickness and the meat is very thin.

Transfer to a serving plate by removing the top layer of plastic / parchment paper and carefully inverting the meat onto the plate. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and serve with a lemon.

Toss a few handfuls of arugula into a bowl. Add a generous amount of parmesan shavings. Drizzle with olive oil and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Season with a pinch of sea salt and a few cracks of black pepper. Toss to evenly dress the salad.

Top the carpaccio with the salad and serve immediately with toast points.

Toast points

½ baguette, cut in thin rounds on a bias toasted olive oil, for drizzling

salt and pepper

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle the parchment paper with olive oil. Arrange the baguette slices in an even layer, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toast for 10-15 minutes until the bread is golden brown and crispy.