Beet Carpaccio

1 small red beet, washed and shaved thin on a mandolin

1 small golden beet, washed and shaved thin on a mandolin

2 red radishes, washed and shaved thin on a mandolin

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

heavy pinch kosher salt

For garnish:

1 tablespoon picked dill

1 tablespoon picked dill

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

crispy bread shards, recipe below

Place the red beets, golden beets and radishes in separate bowls. Whisk together the olive oil, cider vinegar and salt. Toss the beets and radishes separately in some of the vinaigrette and let sit for 30 minutes to soften. Arrange the sliced beets and radishes on a serving plate. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil, picked dill, sunflower and poppy seeds and crispy bread shards.

For the bread shards:

½ baguette, frozen for 30 minutes

olive oil for drizzling

sea salt and black pepper

Ad

Preheat you oven to 400˚F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a Japanese mandolin or a very sharp knife, carefully slice the bread as thinly as possible. Arrange the bread in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with sea salt and ground pepper. Bake until golden brown and crispy, about 8-10 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.