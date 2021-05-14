Salmon Tartare
½ pound salmon, freshest available, finely diced
1 teaspoon finely minced ginger
1 teaspoon finely minced shallot
olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped dill
1 tablespoon capers, drained, chopped
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard If desired,
chives for garnish
salt and pepper, to taste
salmon roe, for garnish
crème fraiche, for garnish
Cook the ginger and shallot in a heavy drizzle of olive oil over low heat until softened, you are not looking for any color. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Mix in the remaining ingredients. Taste for seasoning and adjust as desired. Serve with salmon roe, chives and crème fraiche.