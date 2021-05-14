Salmon Tartare

½ pound salmon, freshest available, finely diced

1 teaspoon finely minced ginger

1 teaspoon finely minced shallot

olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped dill

1 tablespoon capers, drained, chopped

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard If desired,

chives for garnish

salt and pepper, to taste

salmon roe, for garnish

crème fraiche, for garnish

Cook the ginger and shallot in a heavy drizzle of olive oil over low heat until softened, you are not looking for any color. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Mix in the remaining ingredients. Taste for seasoning and adjust as desired. Serve with salmon roe, chives and crème fraiche.