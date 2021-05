Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

James Beard Award winning chef, Michelle Bernstein, has recipes celebrating Mother’s Day including: a Lobster Salad, a perfect Roast Chicken and fabulous Chocolate Cake.

May 15 , 2021 9 : 51 am

Published: May 15 , 2021 9 : 51 am

May 15 , 2021 9 : 51 am

Published: May 15 , 2021 9 : 51 am

If you need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.