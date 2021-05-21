Cold Borsht

4 large beets

5½ cups chicken stock/broth, 1½ cups set aside 2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup picked dill

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

lemon, to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

For serving:

Sour cream

reserved grated beets

fresh picked dill

Cook 2 of the beets in water until tender, remove from the water and allow to cool. Grate the beets on a large whole box grater. Set aside.

Peel the other two beets, cut them in 4-6 pieces and place them in a saucepan with the 4 cups of chicken stock/broth. Cook until the beets are tender. Add the sugar, red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon salt, fennel seeds and dill. Simmer until the sugar dissolves. Remove the soup and allow to cool slightly. Puree the beets and broth until very, very smooth. If you like a thinner borsht add the reserved chicken stock/broth. Taste for salt and black pepper. Add a little squeeze of lemon. Place the soup in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours until very cold. If you’re in a hurry, like I always am, just place the bowl of soup over a bowl of ice water.

Ad

Serve each bowl of borscht with a spoonful of sour cream, some grated beets and garnish with dill.