Amanda’s Amazing Turkey Burger

¼ pound bacon

1 pound ground turkey

½ cup bread crumbs

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

⅓ cup yellow onion, small diced

1 egg, beaten

1 jalapeno pepper, diced (seed the chili if you don’t want the burgers to be as spicy)

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and drain. Cut bacon into large chunks once cool.

Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl, seasoning as desired with salt and pepper. Shape into 4 patties. Grill or cook in a cast iron pan until cooked through. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Special sauce:

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon chopped pickled

Mix all indigents together.