Amanda’s Amazing Turkey Burger
¼ pound bacon
1 pound ground turkey
½ cup bread crumbs
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
⅓ cup yellow onion, small diced
1 egg, beaten
1 jalapeno pepper, diced (seed the chili if you don’t want the burgers to be as spicy)
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and drain. Cut bacon into large chunks once cool.
Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl, seasoning as desired with salt and pepper. Shape into 4 patties. Grill or cook in a cast iron pan until cooked through. Serve with your favorite toppings.
Special sauce:
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon chopped pickled
Mix all indigents together.