“Tsukune” Turkey Meatballs

Recipe adapted from: justonecookbook.com/tsukune/

1 pound ground turkey, dark meat

1 tablespoon sesame oil (roasted) (plus more for coating your hands)

1 tablespoon miso

4 green onions/scallions, sliced into thin rings

1 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

kosher salt, to taste

½ cup yakitori sauce (recipe below)

wood skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes before cooking

toasted sesame seeds, for serving

Make the Yakitori sauce first.

Set the oven broiler to high for 5 minutes before cooking. Place the baking sheet in the middle rack of the oven, about 8″ away from the heating element. Prepare a baking sheet, lined with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Ad

Place the turkey in a large bowl. Add sesame oil and miso and mix well. Add the scallions, ginger and garlic. Stir the mixture well, making sure everything is evenly distributed. Season with a pinch of salt.

Lightly coat your hands with sesame oil to prevent the meat from sticking. Scoop a handful of the turkey mixture (1½ scoop using a cookie scoop) and form into a round patty.

Toss the meat from left and right hands to release the air pockets and gently squeeze to form the meat into a long oval patty, about 3 to 4-inches in length. Insert the skewer on the prepared wire rack. Lightly sprinkle salt over the turkey skewers. Put aluminum foil around the skewers to prevent them from burning.

Cook for 6 minutes, and then flip to cook the other side for another 4 minutes. Watch the skewers carefully not to burn; if your oven is small/strong, try broiling at medium (500ºF/260ºC) or lower the rack. When both sides are cooked, brush the yakitori sauce on the meat and broil for another 30 seconds. Transfer the skewers to a serving plate and brush the extra sauce on the meat. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds before serving.

Ad

Yakitori Sauce (Tare):

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup mirin

¼ cup sake

¼ cup water

2 teaspoons brown sugar (pack tightly and level off)

1 scallions, green part only, cut in half

In a small saucepan, add mirin, soy sauce, sake, water, brown sugar, and the green part of 1 scallion, and bring it to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until the liquid is reduced by half. It will take about 30 minutes. The sauce will thicken with a glossy shine. Let it cool to room temperature before using.