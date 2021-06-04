Turkey Tetrazzini

4 tablespoons butter

¾ cups onion, diced small

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups cleaned, stemmed and sliced mushrooms (use a mix of your favorites)

4 tablespoons AP flour

¼ cup dry Marsala

½ cup carrots, diced small

½ cup green peas (blanched if your fresh peas)

2 cups chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream

4 cups leftover turkey, cut into small strips

1 pound Linguine or pasta of your choice cooked al dente according to package instructions

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon

For the topping:

1 cup breadcrumbs

½ cup finely grated parmesan

Toss together to mix.

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Heat the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat until foaming. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent. Add the mushrooms, cook until they begin to release their moisture, about 6-8 minutes. Add the flour and stir and evenly coated everything in the pan. Add the dry Marsala and cook until the liquid had almost evaporated. Add in the carrots, peas and chicken stock, stirring the mixture to remove any lumps of flour. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce down to a simmer; reduce the liquid by about 1/4. Stir in the heavy cream and herbs. Heat through. Taste for seasoning. Toss in the pasta to evenly coat everything. Transfer to the prepared baking dish, top with the breadcrumb mixture and bake for 20-25 minutes until bubbly and the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.