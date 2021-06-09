Baked Camembert

Roasted tomatoes for the top:

2 small heirloom tomatoes, sliced ¼-inch thick

½ teaspoon salt

fresh ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon finely chopped rosemary and thyme, mixed

olive oil, for drizzling

Make the roasted tomatoes first. Preheat your oven to 300˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the tomatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with the salt and pepper and evenly sprinkle the sugar over the tomatoes. Roast in the oven until slightly wrinkled and golden brown around the edges, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before using to top the baked Camembert.

For the baked Camembert:

4 sheets Brik dough

4 tablespoons butter, melted and cool slightly

1 small wheel of camembert

Roasted tomatoes from above, cooled

Preheat oven to 425˚F.

Prepare a clean, dry work surface, like a cutting board before opening the brik dough. Open the brik dough and place a single layer on the cutting board. Brush with melted butter using a pastry brush. Place the camembert in the middle of the brik dough. Fold the edges up around the cheese, you can use a little butter to seal the edges if needed. Take the next layer of brik dough and brush it with melted butter. Place the wrapped cheese in the center again, seal side down. Repeat until you have wrapped 3 sheets of brik dough around the cheese, always turning the cheese over each time so that the seams are on the bottom. For the last layer, place the cheese, seam side down. Arrange the roasted tomato slices on the top of the cheese just slightly overlapping. Brush a final layer of brik dough down and tuck the edges in under the bottom of the cheese. Transfer the cheese to a nonstick baking pan with an edge. Brush the top and sides of the cheese with melted butter. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with toast points or your favorite crackers