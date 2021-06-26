Cauliflower Falafel

Recipe from cookieandkate.com/cauliflower-falafel-veggie-burgers/

1 cup cooked quinoa, prepared according to package instructions

½ large head of cauliflower, broken into florets (to yield ¾ pound florets)

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained (or 1½ cups cooked chickpeas)

½ cup thinly sliced green onion (white and green parts)

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch red pepper flakes

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1¼ cups old fashioned oats

Use a food processor to grind the oats until the flakes are broken down like a coarse cornmeal. Set aside in a small bowl. Pulse the cauliflower florets in the bowl of your food processor until they resemble a couscous-like texture, about 15 pulses. Pour the mixture into a large mixing bowl.

To the mixing bowl with the cauliflower, add the cooked quinoa, chickpeas, green onion, cilantro, parsley, garlic, olive oil, cumin, salt, cinnamon and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine. Using your hands, mash the chickpeas and mix until everything is broken down. Add the oats and mix until evenly distributed. Cover with plastic film touching the falafel. Refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

To cook:

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Use a scooper to gather balls of the falafel. Using your hands, shape the falafel into ½-inch thick discs. Transfer to the baking sheet. Spray the falafel with olive oil spray. Bake for 20-25, flipping halfway through until golden brown on both sides.

Spicy Zuug

½ teaspoon whole coriander

½ teaspoon cumin seed

3 cardamom pods, internal seed only

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 habanero chilies, seeded

1 cup parsley leaves

1 cup cilantro leaves

½ teaspoon or more kosher salt (salt to taste)

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Combine coriander seed, cumin, black pepper, and cardamom seeds and grind.

In a food processor, add garlic, chilies, and salt and pulse into a rough paste. Add cilantro and parsley one small handful at a time and continue pulsing into a rough paste. (By the time you’re done, there should be no pieces of chilies or herbs larger than 1/8-inch remaining.) Pulsing constantly, slowly drizzle in olive oil to form an emulsion. Season to taste with more salt. Zhug can be served immediately or stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several weeks.