Michy’s Favorite Herbaceous Falafel

7 ounces chickpeas, soaked overnight (about 2½ cups once soaked)

1 cup onion, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

ground black pepper

2 cups loosely packed mixed herbs, chopped (use equal parts parsley, cilantro, mint)

oil, for frying

Add everything but the herbs into a food processor along with a few cracks of fresh ground black pepper. Pulse a few times to start grinding the chickpeas. Add the herbs and continue pulsing, scraping the sides of the food processor as needed, until the chickpeas are finely ground and the mixture is bright green.

Heat 1 inch of oil in a shallow cast-iron pan to 350˚F. Using a scoop or falafel press to mold, fry the falafel in batches until golden brown on both sides. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and season with salt while warm.

Tahini

1 cup tahini (my favorite is Har Bracha)

1½-2 cups water, as needed

3 garlic cloves, cooked over low heat in olive oil until soft and just barely golden (reserve oil)

juice of 1 lemon

2 cups loosely packed mixed herbs, chopped (use equal parts parsley, cilantro, mint)

1 tablespoon reserved garlic oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt to taste

Combine the tahini, 1½ cups of water, garlic, lemon in the bowl of a food processor. Run the processor for 30 seconds to mix. Add the herbs and continue running until the herbs are as fine as possible and the mixture is bright green. Add more water, ¼ cup at a time, if the mixture is too thick. (Tahini will thicken more in the refrigerator as it sits.) Drizzle in the oils with the processor running. Season to taste with salt.