Baked Alaska

4 (3-inch round) slices of your favorite butter sponge or pound cake

4 scoops of your favorite ice cream (My favorite is salty caramel)

For the meringue: 2/3 cup water 2 cups sugar 6 egg whites ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar pinch of salt

Scoop the ice cream onto the round of cake and keep in the freezer. Make the meringue.

Place the water then sugar into a saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat. Do not stir. You can gently swirl the pan by the handle if you need to mix the sugar and water.

Bring the mixture to a boil. Let it boil until the liquid becomes completely clear. Insert a candy thermometer and boil until the temperature reaches 238 degrees, the soft-ball stage.

Meanwhile, beat the egg whites slowly in the bowl of a stand mixer until they become foamy. Then beat in cream of tartar and salt. Increase the speed and beat the whites until stiff peaks form.

Once the mixture reaches 238 degrees, remove from heat. Start to beat the whites at medium speed and slowly begin pouring the syrup into the whites. Be careful as the mixture can splash. Continue to beat until the mixture forms stiff peaks and the bowl is cool to the touch, about 8 minutes. The meringue is the proper consistency if it does not move when a spatula is run through it.

Place the meringue in a pastry bag and pipe the meringue around the cake and ice cream in a circular motion, covering the entire dessert.

Using a torch, caramelize the outside of the meringue. Serve alone or with your favorite sauce.