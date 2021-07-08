California-Style Hotdog
your favorite hotdog buns (I like Martin’s long buns)
your favorite hotdog
crispy bacon, for topping
1 avocado
juice from ¼ lime
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Sriracha
shoestring potatoes (found in a can in the potato chip aisle)
Peel and cut the avocado into chunks. Lightly smash with the lime juice and salt. Set aside. Mix together the mayonnaise and Sriracha in a small bowl.
Cook your hotdogs as desired (steamed, grilled or seared). Place cooked hotdogs in the buns. Top with the smashed avocado, crispy bacon, Sriracha mayonnaise and shoestring potatoes.