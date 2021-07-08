California-Style Hotdog

your favorite hotdog buns (I like Martin’s long buns)

your favorite hotdog

crispy bacon, for topping

1 avocado

juice from ¼ lime

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sriracha

shoestring potatoes (found in a can in the potato chip aisle)

Peel and cut the avocado into chunks. Lightly smash with the lime juice and salt. Set aside. Mix together the mayonnaise and Sriracha in a small bowl.

Cook your hotdogs as desired (steamed, grilled or seared). Place cooked hotdogs in the buns. Top with the smashed avocado, crispy bacon, Sriracha mayonnaise and shoestring potatoes.