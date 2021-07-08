Korean-Style Hotdog

Recipe from: yummy.ph/recipe/korean-corn-dog-recipe-a439-20201028

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons instant dry yeast

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup water, warmed to around 110˚F or 43˚C

3 hot dogs, cut in half widthwise

3 mozzarella cheese sticks, cut in half widthwise

2 cup panko

skewers

oil, for frying

To serve:

granulated sugar

yellow mustard

ketchup

Make the dough:

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, instant dry yeast, and salt. Make a well and add water. Using a silicone spatula, mix until a sticky dough is formed. Mix using the spatula for at least 3 minutes up to 5 minutes, until you can stretch the dough about 6 inches before snapping. Transfer and spread the sticky dough into a shallow serving dish that is long. Cover and set aside for 40 minutes or up to 1 hour until risen and doubled in size.

In a large deep pan over medium-high heat, heat oil until 350˚F.

Push the hotdog onto he skewer, then push a piece of mozzarella on top of the hotdog. Repeat until each stick has hotdogs and cheese. To coat the hotdogs, roll each stick into the sticky dough. If necessary, wrap the dough around any exposed parts of the hotdog or cheese. Immediately roll the dough-wrapped stick into the Panko then place into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides and then drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with each skewer, you can fry 2-3 at a time. Sprinkle the skewers with a little sugar as they come out of the oil. Serve with mustard and ketchup over the top.