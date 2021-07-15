Maple Praline Sauce

Recipe from: epicurious.com
1 cup Grade B maple syrup (or Grade A maple syrup flavored with 3 drops maple extract, or to taste)
½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup pecans, chopped coarsely and toasted lightly
In a 2-quart heavy saucepan combine maple syrup, sugar, salt, and cream and cook mixture over moderately low heat, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil mixture over moderate heat, undisturbed, until thickened and a candy thermometer registers 220°F. Remove from heat, stir in butter and pecans, stirring until butter is melted. Cool sauce to warm before serving. Sauce keeps, covered and chilled, 1 week.