Port Wine Hot Fudge Sauce

Recipe from: Baking-Sense.com

6 ounces (170 grams) semisweet chocolate finely chopped

½ cup (78 grams) light corn syrup

2/3 cup (6 ounces) ruby port

¼ cup (56 grams) granulated sugar

¼ cup (21 grams) cocoa powder

2 tablespoon (23 grams) unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine all the ingredients, except the vanilla, in a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat until melted then increase the heat to medium. Stirring frequently, bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla.

Cool for 10 minutes before serving. To serve later, refrigerate & gently rewarm.