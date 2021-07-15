Port Wine Hot Fudge Sauce

Recipe from: Baking-Sense.com
6 ounces (170 grams) semisweet chocolate finely chopped
½ cup (78 grams) light corn syrup
2/3 cup (6 ounces) ruby port
¼ cup (56 grams) granulated sugar
¼ cup (21 grams) cocoa powder
2 tablespoon (23 grams) unsalted butter
¼ teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all the ingredients, except the vanilla, in a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat until melted then increase the heat to medium. Stirring frequently, bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla.
Cool for 10 minutes before serving. To serve later, refrigerate & gently rewarm.