Spinach Artichoke Dip

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup yellow onion, minced

1 6.25 oz jar marinated artichokes, drained

½ teaspoon minced garlic

⅓ cup grated Romano cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 10 oz package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, and drained very well, excess liquid squeezed out

⅓ cup half-and-half

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup sour cream

Tortilla chips, for serving

Preheat you oven to 350˚F. Heat the butter and onion in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook until soft and translucent. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature before proceeding.

Combine artichokes, garlic, Romano and Parmesan cheeses in a food processor and blend for about 1 minute. Add the cooked onion, spinach, half-and-half, sour cream and mozzarella into the food processor and pulse a few times to blend everything. Season with salt and pepper. Spray an oven proof shallow serving dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour artichoke mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until mixture is bubbly and cheese melted through. Remove from oven and serve with tortilla chips.