1 cup extra virgin olive oil, placed in refrigerator to get very cold

2 large bunches basil, leaves picked

3-4 confit garlic cloves (garlic that’s been cooked in oil over very low heat until soft)

Blanch the basil leaves in simmering water for 10 seconds then plunge into ice water to cool. Remove, squeeze out any excess water from the leaves. Puree the garlic, basil leaves and chilled oil in a blender until very smooth. Strain the oil through cheesecloth if desired to remove any basil pieces and produce a smooth, bright green oil. Good for about 1 week.