Compound Butter

1 pound butter, room temperature

2 bunches parsley, washed, dried, leaves picked and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large shallot, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

large pinch chili flake

pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and run until the butter is smooth and green. Transfer the butter to a sheet of parchment paper. Roll the butter into a log, seal the ends by tying off with plastic wrap and freeze or refrigerate.