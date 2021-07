3 pounds mussels, scrubbed clean, soaked for several hours in 1 gallon water with ¼ cup cornmeal to remove any sand

2 cups clam broth

1 cup prepared sofrito

1 can coconut milk

Heat the sofrito with the clam broth and coconut milk, when it just comes to a boil, add the mussels, cover and reduce to a simmer until they all open; pour out and serve with crispy toasted bread.