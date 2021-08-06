Colombian Arepa Dough

2½ cups warm water

2 cups masa arepa, (make sure you buy pre-cooked corn flour NOT masa harina)

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon neutral oil, like canola or grapeseed

Mix together the ingredients until a dough forms, keep working the dough for about 5 minutes until nice and soft.

Cover the bowl with a towel and let the dough rest for about 5-7 minutes. After resting, form the dough into 6 to 8 discs about ¼-inch thick and 4-inches in diameter. Cook the arepas as desired. You can grill, sear or fry them.

We fried ours in a cast iron pan in about ½-inch of oil until golden brown on both sides and the inside was cooked, about 5 minutes. Serve with your favorite fillings and toppings. The most traditional way to serve them fresh with a cup of hot chocolate that has a few pieces of fresh Colombian-style cheese crumbled into the cup.

Passion Fruit Sauce

1 bag frozen passionfruit pulp, defrosted

2 cups ice

½ cup Monkfruit sugar

3-4 cups water

Puree the passionfruit pulp, ice, monkfruit sugar and 3 cups of water in a blender until smooth. If you would like a little softer flavor, add the remaining cup of water.