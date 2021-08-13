Grilled Peach, Onion & Bacon Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Recipe from Chef Linton Hopkins

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons chopped mint

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons snipped chives

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

salt

freshly ground pepper

1 pound thick-sliced bacon

¼ cup light brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 pounds Vidalia or other sweet onions, cut into 1-inch thick slabs

extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

4 large ripe peaches, cut into ½-inch wedges

Preheat the oven to 325˚F. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the sour cream, buttermilk, mint, parsley, chives and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate.

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon slices on the sheet in a single layer and sprinkle with the brown sugar and cayenne. Bake for about 25 minutes, until caramelized (the bacon will crisp as it cools). Let cool, then cut the bacon into bite-size pieces.

Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until softened and browned, 10 minutes. Separate the onions into rings. Brush the peaches with olive oil and grill over moderately high heat until tender, 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

In a large bowl, toss the onions with the peaches and bacon. Add the buttermilk dressing and toss to coat. Serve right away.