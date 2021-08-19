Corn & Crab Toast

Creamy Crab and Corn Velouté:

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1½ cups of corn kernels

2 tablespoons AP flour

1¾-2 cups chicken stock

½-1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, picked through for shell fragments

kosher salt and black pepper to taste

For the toast:

1 6-inch baguette section, cut open

Queso fresco, for sprinkling

½ cup mixed picked herbs (we used dill, parsley and tarragon leaves)

1 lemon

olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

Melt the butter in a small sauce pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft but no color. Add the garlic and corn kernels and cook for 2-3 minutes longer. Add the flour, stirring for 1 minute to evenly coat all the ingredients. Add the stock, stirring, until the mixture begins to thicken. Cook until the mixture coats the back of a spoon. If you want a really creamy volute, you can puree it at this step. Otherwise, stir in as much crab as you’d like to add. Taste for seasoning and adjust as desired. Place the baguette, cut sides up into the toaster oven and toast lightly. Place on a little baking sheet or pan lined with foil and top the toast with generous amounts of the crab velouté. Sprinkle with the queso fresco and broil in the toaster oven until bubbly.

While you cook the toast, make the herb salad. Toss together the herbs and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Top the warm toast with the herbs salad and enjoy while warm.